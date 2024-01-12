Sign up
Photo 714
All in a Tangle
Winter does have its own beauty
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1920
photos
167
followers
196
following
195% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th January 2024 12:09pm
Beverley
ace
It does, a feeling of energy… gentle ripples in the water..
Very beautiful
I hope you’re feeling much better …🙏
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The great shapes of nature.
January 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful Tanglewood forest.
January 12th, 2024
