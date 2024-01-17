Previous
Photographer’s Gallery by rensala
Photo 719

Photographer’s Gallery

Definitely worth a visit if you are in London - currently a Fabulous retrospective of Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama at the Photographer’s Gallery - a great street photographer of the mid fifties and onwards - early works all b&w
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise