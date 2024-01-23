Beautiful, and more to come

Previous
Too wet today and not much inspiration so I can always rely on my orchids to be good subjects. Most of mine are in blossom now which is wonderful when the weather is so bad
Renee Salamon

Monica
Really beautiful
January 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful detail and colours
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
January 23rd, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
very lovely. It's like she it speaking to you
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice high key
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
January 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
January 23rd, 2024  
