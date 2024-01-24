Sign up
Previous
Photo 726
St Paul’s Cathedral, London
Viewed from Tate Modern
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 1:35pm
Tags
b&w
,
london
,
architecture
Bill Davidson
An iconic view.
January 24th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely crisp details
January 24th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous b&w capture.
January 24th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and details.
January 24th, 2024
