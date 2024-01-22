Previous
Rock'n'Roll by rensala
We went to see the Tom Stoppard play tonight. I lived through the sixties as a teen whilst hubby was a Czech in those years. We swapped stories after.
Renee Salamon


@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Islandgirl
Looks lovely in b&w!
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags
Great black and white capture! I like the dark contrast.
January 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful night capture
January 22nd, 2024  
Babs
Looks good in black and white. Was the play good?
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
January 23rd, 2024  
