Photo 723
Storm Isha
One heck of a wind out there tonight
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Kerry McCarthy
Stay safe, hope you don't lose power.
January 21st, 2024
Mags
Great weather capture! Hopefully it will blow over quickly.
January 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
Isn’t there just! The weather warning was supposed to come into effect at 6pm, but it has been blowing a gale sine around 2 pm!
January 21st, 2024
