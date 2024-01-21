Previous
Storm Isha by rensala
Storm Isha

One heck of a wind out there tonight
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Stay safe, hope you don't lose power.
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Great weather capture! Hopefully it will blow over quickly.
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Isn’t there just! The weather warning was supposed to come into effect at 6pm, but it has been blowing a gale sine around 2 pm!
January 21st, 2024  
