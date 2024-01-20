Sign up
Previous
Photo 722
Harrods, Knightsbridge
We had an hour to spare the other night so we went for a quick reckie around the Harrods Food Hall - so many wonderful foods but sooo expensive
Reminder to tag your scenesoftheroad-63, the challenge is open until the end of the month
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
5
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1944
photos
168
followers
196
following
197% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2024 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
scenesoftheroad
Susan Wakely
ace
A great B&W street shot with Harrodsburg being such a great shaped building.
January 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
😂love the expression
January 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
haha predictive text has a lot to answer for. Other that Harrods I am not sure what I was trying to say.
January 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful etched look in b/w - fantastic ! fav
January 21st, 2024
