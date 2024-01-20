Previous
Harrods, Knightsbridge by rensala
Photo 722

Harrods, Knightsbridge

We had an hour to spare the other night so we went for a quick reckie around the Harrods Food Hall - so many wonderful foods but sooo expensive

Reminder to tag your scenesoftheroad-63, the challenge is open until the end of the month
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great B&W street shot with Harrodsburg being such a great shaped building.
January 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 😂love the expression
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@rensala haha predictive text has a lot to answer for. Other that Harrods I am not sure what I was trying to say.
January 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful etched look in b/w - fantastic ! fav
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise