A taste of London Fashion by rensala
A taste of London Fashion

There was a lot to take in at the fashion exhibition at the Design Centre yesterday. This collage is a little taster albeit overpowering- but actually very much says how I felt whilst I was there!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely looking collage.
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous collage! I would have enjoyed that.
February 11th, 2024  
