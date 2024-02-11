Sign up
Previous
Photo 744
A taste of London Fashion
There was a lot to take in at the fashion exhibition at the Design Centre yesterday. This collage is a little taster albeit overpowering- but actually very much says how I felt whilst I was there!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2010
photos
171
followers
197
following
203% complete
Tags
london
,
fashion
,
collage
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely looking collage.
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous collage! I would have enjoyed that.
February 11th, 2024
