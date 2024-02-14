Sign up
Photo 747
Photo 747
When Forms Come Alive
Abstract Selfie taken at the Hayward Gallery exhibition by that name
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
7
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2019
photos
171
followers
197
following
204% complete
Latest from all albums
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th February 2024 11:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
selfie
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 14th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking selfie.
February 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
February 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
February 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love it, well spotted. fav.
February 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 15th, 2024
