Previous
When Forms Come Alive by rensala
Photo 747

When Forms Come Alive

Abstract Selfie taken at the Hayward Gallery exhibition by that name
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 14th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking selfie.
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
February 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful
February 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love it, well spotted. fav.
February 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise