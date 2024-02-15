Sign up
Photo 748
Italian Goodies
Impromptu shopping at the Italian centre, Eataly, yesterday - and we had to lug it all home!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th February 2024 1:26pm
Susan Wakely
ace
You have some tasty treats there.
February 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 15th, 2024
