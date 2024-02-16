Sign up
Photo 749
Friday Night at the Movies
Just watched this on Netflix - it’s another nominated Best Film for the BAFTAs.
Loved it
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2024
photos
Tags
movies
Corinne C
ace
Thanks for sharing! I put in on our list of things to watch.
February 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh, I haven't heard of it. I'll look out for it
February 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Haven't heard of this. I'll check it out. But I'm really trying to catch up on the old stuff.
February 16th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
I watched it last week and really liked it too.
February 16th, 2024
