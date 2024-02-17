Sign up
Previous
Photo 750
Nothing more English
… then afternoon tea with homemade scones. jam and cream.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2027
photos
172
followers
197
following
205% complete
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
707
748
567
708
749
750
709
568
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th February 2024 2:42pm
Tags
cream
,
tea
Bill Davidson
Nicely captured… and looking delicious.
February 18th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Superb display
February 18th, 2024
