Previous
Photo 751
Finally …
The rains let up so that I could go and inspect the garden. Some of the daffs are up finally but that’s about it for colour so far
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2030
photos
172
followers
197
following
205% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th February 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
raindrops
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely......they are so trying to be cheerful, despite the wet !
February 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of this touch of spring.
February 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@cutekitty
yes, but definitely heads down. They did my knees in!
February 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty!
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
