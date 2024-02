Monday Matinee

We decided we needed a treat today so we had a pub lunch and then went to the posh Everyman cinema where you sit on sofas rather than theatre style seats. Very comfy indeed. We saw another of the nominees, The Holdovers, and we both loved it. Set in an American boarding school, Paul Giamatti is brilliant, deserving of an award and Da'Vine Joy Randolph did win one for her amazing performance