Accessories by rensala
Photo 776

Accessories

I had an outing today where I could dress up for a change, so here are the accessories to my burgundy dress. I’m a Furla Girl as hubby has bought me lots of their beautiful bags over the years. Pretty shattered now but happy.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
gloria jones ace
Lovely still life, colors
April 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
You sure have good taste Renee, how fabulous this is put together.
April 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot with fabulous colours.
April 6th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
beautiful accessories in a beautiful photo composition. Bet you got a lot of compliments on your style sense.
April 6th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely accessories.
April 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
April 6th, 2024  
