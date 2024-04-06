Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 776
Accessories
I had an outing today where I could dress up for a change, so here are the accessories to my burgundy dress. I’m a Furla Girl as hubby has bought me lots of their beautiful bags over the years. Pretty shattered now but happy.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2147
photos
171
followers
195
following
212% complete
View this month »
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
Latest from all albums
773
755
756
774
775
757
776
758
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th April 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
accessories
,
april24words
gloria jones
ace
Lovely still life, colors
April 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
You sure have good taste Renee, how fabulous this is put together.
April 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot with fabulous colours.
April 6th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful accessories in a beautiful photo composition. Bet you got a lot of compliments on your style sense.
April 6th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely accessories.
April 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
April 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close