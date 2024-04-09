Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
Apex
At a loss for this one today, then I saw one of our paintings by Paul Dufficey had a lot of peaks which definitely qualify I think for the word of the day
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2153
photos
171
followers
195
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
776
758
777
759
760
778
761
779
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th April 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
apex
,
april24words
Mags
ace
Very cool! I love the added texture.
April 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks - the original painting is in rich burgundy and green colours, I think the texture is coming through from the canvas.
April 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant thinking…
April 9th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice….
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close