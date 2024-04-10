Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Alley
I got lucky taking the shot when these two interlopers appeared out of nowhere - definitely improved on what I had intended
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
3
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
alley
,
april24words
Diana
ace
That's called right time and place, what a fabulous shot!
April 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! fav
April 10th, 2024
