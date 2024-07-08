Sign up
Photo 867
Pick-me-Up
Just when you think exhaustion is going to overwhelm you, homemade chicken soup (from the freezer) and delivery of on-line shop to the rescue
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2370
photos
177
followers
197
following
237% complete
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th July 2024 6:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
chicken
,
soup
,
asian
Beverley
ace
Just what you need! Beautiful
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that it worked its magic. Looks good.
July 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delicious
July 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a healthy and nourishing looking bowlful ! Beautifully presented ! - Hope it works for you ! fav
July 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Looks super yummy… nice picture!
July 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
enjoy Renee, good to see you home safe
July 8th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
July 8th, 2024
