Previous
England are through to the Finals by rensala
Photo 869

England are through to the Finals

Young Ollie Watkins comes on as a sub late in 2nd half, GOAL in 90th minute😊 Berlin here we come.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Congratulations!
I've watched it. I'm happy for England. I'm looking forward to the final on Sunday.
July 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@okvalle thank you so much, who would have thought we’d get to the final
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations!
July 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Who would have thought.
July 10th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Good news
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise