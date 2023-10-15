Sign up
Previous
Photo 458
Cerulean (15)
Hyde Park yesterday, a glorious autumn day. I’m really not sure which blue cerulean matches the closest but this is my cerulean for today.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1688
photos
163
followers
196
following
125% complete
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
455
589
456
639
640
590
457
458
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
autumn
,
lake
,
cerulean
,
oct23words
Mags
ace
I like your perspective!
October 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot and wonderful blues, the first time I hear the word cerulean. I will have to look it up ;-)
October 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflected colours.
October 15th, 2023
