Lost in the Ether (16) by rensala
Photo 459

Lost in the Ether (16)

Ive no idea what today’s word ‘Ethered’ means, even when I looked up its meaning, so I’ve let the AI in NightCafe Studio have a go and this is the result.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

Beryl Lloyd ace
It looks good to me ! Wonderful effect - fav
October 16th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful
October 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very, very cool!
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an amazing result, I will have to google the word ;-)
October 16th, 2023  
