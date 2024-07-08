Sign up
Photo 653
Shiny (8)
… and I wish I could say it was mine
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2370
photos
177
followers
197
following
178% complete
View this month »
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
651
865
866
849
652
867
653
850
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th July 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bag
,
shiny
,
como
,
july24words
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely green.
July 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Love the iridescent green.
July 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely
July 8th, 2024
