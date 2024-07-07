Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 652
Hidden/Visible
Cold wind blowing and lots of rain today around Lake Como but it gave me a photo op for today’s prompt with the fog hanging over some of the mountains. We are now at the airport o lot to hear we have a 2 h delay due to London weather conditions.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2366
photos
176
followers
197
following
178% complete
View this month »
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Latest from all albums
650
847
864
848
651
865
849
652
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th July 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
lake
,
como
,
july24words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… hope you have a good book
July 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close