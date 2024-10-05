Sign up
Photo 740
Office (5)
One from the archives at the Churchill War Rooms. The museum comprises the Cabinet War Rooms, a historic underground complex that housed a British government command centre throughout the Second World War.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2634
photos
171
followers
193
following
202% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th November 2021 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
museum
,
oct24words
Mags
ace
Very cool bit of history!
October 6th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Love to see bits of history
October 6th, 2024
