Office (5)

One from the archives at the Churchill War Rooms. The museum comprises the Cabinet War Rooms, a historic underground complex that housed a British government command centre throughout the Second World War.
Mags ace
Very cool bit of history!
October 6th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Love to see bits of history
October 6th, 2024  
