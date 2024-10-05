Sign up
Photo 938
Water or Wine (5)
Prosecco actually, but water or wine sounds better. Which was I drinking tonight?
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
water
,
wine
,
glass
,
menu
