Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 956
Lee
We went tonight to see the movie based on the life of war photographer Lee Miller. It was exceptional. I’ve seen her photographs at various exceptions in London, and the film definitely brought them to life
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2634
photos
171
followers
193
following
261% complete
View this month »
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Latest from all albums
738
954
937
739
955
956
740
938
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th October 2024 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
cinema
Islandgirl
ace
Sounds like an interesting film!
October 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Now that's something I'd like to see.
October 6th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
I'm sure it was fantastic
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close