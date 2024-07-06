Previous
Cloudy (6) by rensala
Cloudy and raining when we arrived at the wedding venue to find there was no Plan B for an indoor wedding. Just as well we believe in miracles
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
Such a stunning set up, I hope the bride and groom stayed dry!
July 7th, 2024  
