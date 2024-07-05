Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 650
Summer (5)
Ciao from Como on a beautiful summer’s day - we left Milan this morning and now I stalled in hotel after lovely lunch with friends. I’m shattered but better after an hour’s sleep. Wedding tomorrow night and then home Sunday evening.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2359
photos
175
followers
196
following
178% complete
View this month »
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
Latest from all albums
861
845
862
648
863
846
649
650
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th July 2024 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
june24words
Susan Klassen
ace
Such a fun capture!
July 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Fascinating sculpture! Hope your health improves speedily, Renee!
July 5th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Enjoy!
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun capture.
July 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's some big hands! Very cool.
July 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close