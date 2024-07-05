Previous
Summer (5) by rensala
Summer (5)

Ciao from Como on a beautiful summer’s day - we left Milan this morning and now I stalled in hotel after lovely lunch with friends. I’m shattered but better after an hour’s sleep. Wedding tomorrow night and then home Sunday evening.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Susan Klassen ace
Such a fun capture!
July 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Fascinating sculpture! Hope your health improves speedily, Renee!
July 5th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Enjoy!
July 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun capture.
July 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's some big hands! Very cool.
July 5th, 2024  
