Photo 678
Geometry (2)
One from the archive I shot at the studio of David Batchelor, a Scottish artist whose works with many media feature prominent geometric shapes
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
art
august24words
Mags
ace
I like this - very much!
August 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous geometry :)
August 2nd, 2024
