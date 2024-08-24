Previous
Wavy (24) by rensala
Wavy (24)

The Taylor Swift brigade were out in force on London’s underground the other day - lots of sparkles, hats and wavy hair
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
191% complete

Susan Wakely
Quite a following with some unlikely fans.
August 24th, 2024  
Beverley
Brilliant
August 24th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous candid!
August 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@wakelys agreed
August 24th, 2024  
