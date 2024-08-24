Sign up
Previous
Photo 700
Wavy (24)
The Taylor Swift brigade were out in force on London’s underground the other day - lots of sparkles, hats and wavy hair
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2510
photos
174
followers
195
following
191% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th August 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wavy
,
august24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite a following with some unlikely fans.
August 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
August 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid!
August 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
agreed
August 24th, 2024
