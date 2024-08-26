Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 701
Still (26)
The lady opposite me on the underground was still very still so I couldn’t resist taking the shot
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2517
photos
175
followers
195
following
192% complete
View this month »
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Latest from all albums
700
897
915
916
898
917
701
899
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
still
,
august24words
Diana
ace
Maybe she was still because of the bad manicure, great close up.
August 26th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
🤣
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close