Green Bubbles by rensala
Green Bubbles

Today’s Rainbow Word is yesterday’s juice and an out of focus photo that just happened to be green which provided a lovely background. Used the Photoleap app to superimpose. Finding it hard to get around it but more practice will help.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
