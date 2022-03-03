Sign up
31 / 365
Green Bubbles
Today’s Rainbow Word is yesterday’s juice and an out of focus photo that just happened to be green which provided a lovely background. Used the Photoleap app to superimpose. Finding it hard to get around it but more practice will help.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
