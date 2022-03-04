Sign up
32 / 365
Sky Blues
No blue skies here today so going back two weeks ago. I met a friend at Charing X Station and took this pic of the Queen Eleanor Memorial which I’d never actually noticed before.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
blue
,
memorial
,
rainbow22
,
mar22words
