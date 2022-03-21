Previous
Play with Red by rensala
49 / 365

Play with Red

… exhibit from my visit to Tate Modern today. It’s called The Story of the Red Thread by Chilean artist Cecelia Vicuña (2017)
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
How thoughtful of Cecelia Vicuña to do this in red.
March 21st, 2022  
@wakelys agreed - I was getting nervous I wasn’t going to get a shot today!
March 21st, 2022  
