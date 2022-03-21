Sign up
49 / 365
Play with Red
… exhibit from my visit to Tate Modern today. It’s called The Story of the Red Thread by Chilean artist Cecelia Vicuña (2017)
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st March 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
art
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Susan Wakely
ace
How thoughtful of Cecelia Vicuña to do this in red.
March 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
agreed - I was getting nervous I wasn’t going to get a shot today!
March 21st, 2022
