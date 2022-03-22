Sign up
50 / 365
An Orange Vegetable
Pumpkins are not so easy to photograph! This shot was taken a couple of years ago when I went vegetable picking.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
orange
,
vegetable
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Joan Robillard
ace
You did an excellent job
March 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful orange tones and textures - A lovely image - fav
March 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking pumpkin.
March 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Indeed it is, great shot
March 22nd, 2022
Pam
ace
Great composition, and color!
March 22nd, 2022
