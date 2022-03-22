Previous
An Orange Vegetable by rensala
An Orange Vegetable

Pumpkins are not so easy to photograph! This shot was taken a couple of years ago when I went vegetable picking.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Joan Robillard
You did an excellent job
March 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful orange tones and textures - A lovely image - fav
March 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Great looking pumpkin.
March 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A
Indeed it is, great shot
March 22nd, 2022  
Pam
Great composition, and color!
March 22nd, 2022  
