51 / 365
Yummy Yellow
Staying on a food theme. There’s nothing quite like a fried egg on toast.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
yellow
,
food
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Diana
ace
Now that looks seriously yummy! It is breakfast time here and I wish I
would have thought of it. Interesting that you have lettuce with it. should try it next time too.
March 23rd, 2022
haskar
ace
Yummy! My favorite. Lovely shot.
March 23rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh my... i'm drooling
March 23rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks - it’s smashed avocado actually, not lettuce. Which makes it even more yummy
March 23rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks yummy
March 23rd, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
That looks very much to me like a perfectly cooked poached egg. Looks yummy
March 23rd, 2022
