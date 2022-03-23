Previous
Yummy Yellow by rensala
51 / 365

Yummy Yellow

Staying on a food theme. There’s nothing quite like a fried egg on toast.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Now that looks seriously yummy! It is breakfast time here and I wish I
would have thought of it. Interesting that you have lettuce with it. should try it next time too.
March 23rd, 2022  
haskar ace
Yummy! My favorite. Lovely shot.
March 23rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh my... i'm drooling
March 23rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks - it’s smashed avocado actually, not lettuce. Which makes it even more yummy
March 23rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks yummy
March 23rd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
That looks very much to me like a perfectly cooked poached egg. Looks yummy
March 23rd, 2022  
