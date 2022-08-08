Previous
life - 8 by rensala
169 / 365

life - 8

Thinking about today’s prompt, life, my cousin’s youngest on the day of our son’s wedding and the Big Heat comes to mind! She was so calm and happy. There’s nothing quite like a baby to bring life into our family.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
46% complete

gloria jones ace
Sweetness and cuteness shown in this neat photo...love the lighting
August 8th, 2022  
