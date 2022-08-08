Sign up
Thinking about today’s prompt, life, my cousin’s youngest on the day of our son’s wedding and the Big Heat comes to mind! She was so calm and happy. There’s nothing quite like a baby to bring life into our family.
8th August 2022
gloria jones
ace
Sweetness and cuteness shown in this neat photo...love the lighting
August 8th, 2022
