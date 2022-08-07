Previous
happiness - 7 by rensala
happiness - 7

Hard not to choose one of the photos I took on our son’s wedding day last month. Such pure joy and happiness on their faces.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Natural, relaxed and sums up the day perfectly. May the rest of their married life continue in the same vein.
August 7th, 2022  
