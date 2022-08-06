Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
capitalism- 6
Thinking about this prompt, London comes to mind as one of the leaders of the capitalist world. This is quite an old photo but the only one I could find that I liked. Clearly it’s time for me to get out to the City for a photoshoot.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
454
photos
123
followers
247
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
164
214
165
215
166
216
217
167
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
12th November 2017 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sunset
,
capitalism
,
aug22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close