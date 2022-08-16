Sign up
Girl in Golders Hill Park 1991
This statue by Patricia Finch is today’s abstract inspiration. She sits in one of our local parks and the children love her. My son was born the same year and so he grew up with her.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
2
Tags
sculpture
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great capture of this beautiful sculpture, love the sheen!
August 16th, 2022
