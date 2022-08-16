Previous
Girl in Golders Hill Park 1991 by rensala
Girl in Golders Hill Park 1991

This statue by Patricia Finch is today’s abstract inspiration. She sits in one of our local parks and the children love her. My son was born the same year and so he grew up with her.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 16th, 2022  
Diana
Such a great capture of this beautiful sculpture, love the sheen!
August 16th, 2022  
