Walking the dog by rensala
202 / 365

Walking the dog

… on Lake Lucerne

Anyone remember the Rufus Thomas song ‘Walking the Dog’ - I think it ended up as a a dance as well
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M6AZNywvF-s
9th September 2022

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Renee Salamon
