The Boot Room by rensala
The Boot Room

Couldn’t help myself, it was such a colourful array and assortment of footwear.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
I love what you did with it!
October 4th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thank you - I used Brushstrokes app again
October 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great sortiment of colourful boots nicely processed.
October 4th, 2022  
