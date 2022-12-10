Previous
Christmas Candles - 10 by rensala
292 / 365

Christmas Candles - 10

10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the gold and red o so rich!
December 16th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
So lovely
December 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
December 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely candle lights and festive colors and textures.
December 16th, 2022  
