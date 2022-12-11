Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
293 / 365
The Advent Song - 11
My best effort on this one - the painting is part of a triptych by Florentine Bernardo Daddi called ‘Virgin and child with Saints’ at the Courtauld
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
824
photos
145
followers
260
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Latest from all albums
293
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
song
,
advent
,
dec22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close