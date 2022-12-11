Previous
Next
The Advent Song - 11 by rensala
293 / 365

The Advent Song - 11

My best effort on this one - the painting is part of a triptych by Florentine Bernardo Daddi called ‘Virgin and child with Saints’ at the Courtauld
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise