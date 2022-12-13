Sign up
295 / 365
The Little Drummer Boy - 13
Hmmm … had to go back into the archives for this one and with a liberal interpretation I’m using a photo of our son, age 11, when he went through a drumming phase. With a little sprinkling of Christmas added.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
dec22words
Kathy
ace
I like the light flares/ bokeh.
December 19th, 2022
