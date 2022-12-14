Sign up
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Shot last year, Angels on Regent Street with a little magic touch via the Brushstroke App
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
830
photos
145
followers
260
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th November 2021 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
,
angel
,
decorations
