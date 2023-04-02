Sign up
Photo 407
Giving it a whirl - AI (2)
The AI came up with this based on one I took of hubby driving - AI infinitely better than mine although I didn’t like the brash colours so converted to b&w.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
ai
,
whirl
,
april23words
Diana
ace
It looks as if hubby is a fast driver 😁
April 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect of speed.
April 2nd, 2023
