Photo 408
On the Record - AI (3)
It’s interesting how there are so many ways of interpreting the word ‘record’. The AI has stuck to just the one.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
record
ai
april23words
PhotoCrazy
Cool!
April 3rd, 2023
