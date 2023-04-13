Sign up
Photo 418
Twin Girls
Born on the last day of Passover, all in good order. So so exciting. Shot taken by my son.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
11
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Tags
twins
,
order
,
passover
,
april23words
Corinne
ace
Cute dolls ! Adorable ! And congratulations
April 13th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
What sweeties! You must be so proud!
April 13th, 2023
Lisa Brown
oh be still my heart! What a gift and soooooo beautiful
April 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh! How precious!
April 13th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful girls, so exciting for you all. Are they the fist babies born to your son & wife? Fun times ahead!
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh how lovely for you all enjoy such a wonderful gift
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So precious, and a wonderful photo - Congratulations to you all
April 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
April 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
How exciting, congratulations.
April 13th, 2023
TrinaHolub
Lovely! Beautiful babies!
April 13th, 2023
