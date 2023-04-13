Previous
Twin Girls by rensala
Photo 418

Twin Girls

Born on the last day of Passover, all in good order. So so exciting. Shot taken by my son.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

Corinne ace
Cute dolls ! Adorable ! And congratulations
April 13th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
What sweeties! You must be so proud!
April 13th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
oh be still my heart! What a gift and soooooo beautiful
April 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh! How precious!
April 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful girls, so exciting for you all. Are they the fist babies born to your son & wife? Fun times ahead!
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how lovely for you all enjoy such a wonderful gift
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So precious, and a wonderful photo - Congratulations to you all
April 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
April 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
How exciting, congratulations.
April 13th, 2023  
TrinaHolub
Lovely! Beautiful babies!
April 13th, 2023  
