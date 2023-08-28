Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Turtley Corn Mill
We ate at this beautiful restaurant tonight in Avonwick, Devon which has a working waterwheel.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
8
6
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1581
photos
162
followers
197
following
waterwheel
Mags
ace
Love old water wheels! They may again come in handy real soon.
August 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- this is true!
August 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely characterful place!
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love this picture, a great composition!
August 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture. Wonderful rustic feel and textures.
August 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love this capture
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I hope the food was as good as your photo Renee
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking waterwheel.
August 28th, 2023
