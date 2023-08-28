Previous
Turtley Corn Mill by rensala
Photo 555

Turtley Corn Mill

We ate at this beautiful restaurant tonight in Avonwick, Devon which has a working waterwheel.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...


Mags ace
Love old water wheels! They may again come in handy real soon.
August 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam - this is true!
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely characterful place!
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love this picture, a great composition!
August 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture. Wonderful rustic feel and textures.
August 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love this capture
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I hope the food was as good as your photo Renee
August 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking waterwheel.
August 28th, 2023  
